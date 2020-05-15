Insider Selling: Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 48,500 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,435,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,345,875.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,109,195.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 100,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $2,367,000.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $526,097.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $578,169.00.

NYSE:NET traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. 9,396,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,073. Cloudflare Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

