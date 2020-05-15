Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Lance Willsey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $378,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,475.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXEL traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.76. 3,460,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,631. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,354,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 293,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Exelixis by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,513,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,612,000 after acquiring an additional 777,140 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in Exelixis by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541,719 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750,000 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

