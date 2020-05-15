Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,914.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.53. 951,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,904. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,843.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 255.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,090,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,314 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,677,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,933,000.

GO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

