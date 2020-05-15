Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE GO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth $5,968,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $2,911,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.