Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MTD stock traded up $8.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $698.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $695.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $736.27. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $722.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

