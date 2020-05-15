Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider Sells 5,366 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Netflix stock traded up $12.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,231,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,009. The firm has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $455.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.36 and a 200 day moving average of $348.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

