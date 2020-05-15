Insider Selling: Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,964.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $770.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $23.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. BidaskClub downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

