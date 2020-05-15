Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $17,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $451,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $432,300.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 300 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $8,124.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $35,710.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $542,850.00.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. 550,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.45 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

