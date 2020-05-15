Insider Selling: Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Director Sells 1,005,263 Shares of Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nelson Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14.

On Friday, April 24th, Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $220,923,577.68.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.61. 10,694,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,419,876. The stock has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.53. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 75,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

