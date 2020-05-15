Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Sells 15,394 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Jon Snodgres sold 15,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $1,981,823.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,095.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jon Snodgres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jon Snodgres sold 610 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $53,789.80.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jon Snodgres sold 1,100 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $94,842.00.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $8.51 on Friday, reaching $140.48. 768,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,047. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.18, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $142.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.05.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,925,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,088,000 after acquiring an additional 512,455 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

