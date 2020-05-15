Insider Selling: Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) SVP Sells 871 Shares of Stock

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) SVP Robert Samuel Klepper sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $18,020.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,227 shares in the company, valued at $356,426.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.63 million, a P/E ratio of 122.94, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. Shotspotter Inc has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. Shotspotter had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Shotspotter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSTI shares. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 23.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 676,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 129,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,708,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Shotspotter by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 129,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 61,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

