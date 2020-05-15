Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $46,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Cal Henderson sold 13,528 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $350,781.04.

On Monday, April 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Cal Henderson sold 200 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $36,315.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $39,855.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $40,110.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $40,260.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $41,685.00.

NYSE:WORK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,098,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,008,420. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion and a PE ratio of -20.16. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Slack by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth $4,529,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Slack by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 135,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

