Insider Selling: Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells 6,896 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 6,896 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $119,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,953,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,677,701. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.76. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Snap by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Snap by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Snap by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

