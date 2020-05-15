Insider Selling: Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Director Sells 705 Shares of Stock

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Director John T. Casteen III sold 705 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $115,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of STRA stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,902. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.09 and a 200 day moving average of $147.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. Strategic Education Inc has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. Research analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRA. BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

