Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells 10,668 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 10,668 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $141,457.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Christopher Dawson sold 5,008 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $73,066.72.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 17,639 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $140,759.22.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.36. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sunrun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sunrun by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Sunrun by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 793,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 446,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RUN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

