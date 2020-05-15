Insider Selling: Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Sells 5,990 Shares of Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $55,227.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SYRS traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $8.90. 344,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,321. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $404.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,950.42% and a negative return on equity of 80.03%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110,929 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.