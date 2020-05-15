Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells 54,928 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $10,310,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,497 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $567,746.25.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 2,433 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $310,061.52.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.22. 5,680,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.59. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $197.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 323.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 60.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

