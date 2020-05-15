Insider Selling: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) EVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,282. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.15.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.