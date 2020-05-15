Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Insider Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) insider Jay Parrish sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $2,253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,931,521.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VIR traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $31.15. 1,146,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,043. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $12,365,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

