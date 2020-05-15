Insider Selling: Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Major Shareholder Sells 5,500,000 Shares of Stock

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $127,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.04. 39,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,920. Virtu Financial Inc has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,282,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,691 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,114,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,758,000 after purchasing an additional 436,664 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,008,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,090,000 after purchasing an additional 636,499 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,926,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 104,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,890,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 221,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.