Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,130,000 after purchasing an additional 117,691 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 358.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,207,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,851,000 after purchasing an additional 943,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,638 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 637,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 101,700 shares during the period.

NSIT traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $45.20. 395,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,560. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NSIT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $67.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

