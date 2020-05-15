Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.13% of Installed Building Products worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBP. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

IBP stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,436.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

