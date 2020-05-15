Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Short Interest Update

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 734,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $108,670.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,153,999 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $408,908,000 after buying an additional 33,046 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,199,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $276,919,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,200,940 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after acquiring an additional 34,180 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,312,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $251,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,195,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,666,000 after purchasing an additional 202,823 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

