Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 19,013 Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth about $130,276,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crowdstrike by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,840,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.84.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $77.26. 1,133,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,438,900. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $101.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion and a PE ratio of -61.22.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 500 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $31,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 14,654 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,174,225.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,851,087 shares of company stock valued at $631,361,052.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.