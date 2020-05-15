Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 58,437 ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.87% of ProShares Short High Yield as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJB. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth $5,283,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth $3,833,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SJB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,311. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. ProShares Short High Yield has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

