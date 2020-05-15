Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,098 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,610.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,361,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,348 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,875,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,203,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,265 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $27.38. 61,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,554. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

