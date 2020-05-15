Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.10% of M.D.C. worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. CVentures Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $308,192,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $30,557,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $25,849,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $13,936,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $7,092,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

MDC traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $26.82. 2,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,562. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.47. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.01%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.