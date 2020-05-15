Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 15,930 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 139.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.30. 46,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,708. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

