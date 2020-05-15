Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 3,248 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.8% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,681,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,971,437. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $138.14 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

