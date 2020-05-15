Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 19,270 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,270 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,187,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $859,212,000 after buying an additional 1,705,864 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $312,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $132,852,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,639,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $644,230,000 after purchasing an additional 308,919 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $387,423,000 after purchasing an additional 301,918 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. TheStreet lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.07.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,478. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

