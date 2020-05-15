Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

FB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.55. 3,685,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,028,787. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.88. The company has a market cap of $584.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,742 shares of company stock worth $7,816,845. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

