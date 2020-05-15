Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,601,000 after purchasing an additional 782,974 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,202,000 after purchasing an additional 732,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,141,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,847,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

