Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 409.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of SLV traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.36. 991,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,480,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

