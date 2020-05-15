Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,174 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

NYSE MTN traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.42. 5,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,686. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.