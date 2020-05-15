Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,783,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,228,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.23. 844,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.