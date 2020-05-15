Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 63,600 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. FIX raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.56. 5,398,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,491,451. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

