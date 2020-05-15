Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.12. The stock had a trading volume of 232,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.70. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $99.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.