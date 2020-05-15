Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 2,871 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PANW traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $221.32. 25,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,624. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average of $214.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $251.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 8,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. OTR Global lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.53.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

