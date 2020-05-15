Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 5,092 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $502,461,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $505,818,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.15. 102,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.72 and its 200 day moving average is $278.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

