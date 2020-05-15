Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,999 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 4.2% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.