Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $488.36 Million

Analysts expect Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) to announce $488.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intelsat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $487.00 million. Intelsat reported sales of $528.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intelsat.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $516.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on I shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Intelsat by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.38. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

