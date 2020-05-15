Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $257.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 203.75% from the stock’s previous close.

ICPT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $146.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.61. 451,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,501. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $50,385,898.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 595,930 shares of company stock worth $50,415,417. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

