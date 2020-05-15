Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/1/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $100.00.

4/20/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $93.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $101.00.

4/14/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $106.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $106.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $104.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

3/31/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $110.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

3/18/2020 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $109.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $93.25 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Intercontinental Exchange Inc alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,223 shares of company stock worth $19,123,431. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 68,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.