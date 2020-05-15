Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.21.

ICE traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $93.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,760. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,223 shares of company stock worth $19,123,431. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

