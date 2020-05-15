Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,145.45 ($54.53).

IHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.40) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,150 ($54.59) to GBX 3,350 ($44.07) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, insider Ian Dyson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, with a total value of £68,175 ($89,680.35). Also, insider Patrick Cescau bought 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,648 ($34.83) per share, with a total value of £100,094.40 ($131,668.51).

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 3,209 ($42.21) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,444.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,375.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.34. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,161 ($28.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

