InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Short Interest Down 14.6% in April

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.64. The company had a trading volume of 162,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,558. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. InterDigital Wireless has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $71.07.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 328.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 33,749 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $849,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

