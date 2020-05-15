Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,108 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.40% of Interface worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Interface by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 897,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 137,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of TILE stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $525.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.84. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Interface had a positive return on equity of 31.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TILE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.