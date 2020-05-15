International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 300 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) received a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 81.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 377 ($4.96) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 473.13 ($6.22).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 165.01 ($2.17) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 471.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 684 ($9.00).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

