International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $919.27 Million

Analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post sales of $919.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $861.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $980.70 million. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on IGT. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of IGT opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 112.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

