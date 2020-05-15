Intersect ENT Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Intersect ENT in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). William Blair also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XENT. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intersect ENT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $11.45 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. West purchased 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $170,363.25. Also, CFO Richard A. Meier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,933,000 after purchasing an additional 701,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2,439.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325,912 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 812,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 269,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.